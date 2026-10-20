'Drishyam 3' dips, but global haul nears ₹550cr milestone

The film's India net collection has now reached ₹350.85cr, with a domestic gross of ₹420.47cr, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas markets contributed an additional ₹50L on Day 18, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹127.75cr. The overall worldwide gross collection stands at a staggering ₹548.22cr!

The film recorded an overall theater occupancy of 29.48% on Day 18, with morning shows at 17.92% and night shows at 33.85%.