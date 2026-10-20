'Drishyam 3' dips, but global haul nears ₹550cr milestone
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest film, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, has seen a significant drop in its box office collection on the 18th day of release. The movie earned ₹3.5cr in India on Monday (October 19) across 4,508 shows, marking a steep decline of over 44% from the previous day's earnings of ₹6.25cr. Despite this drop during weekdays, the Hindi crime thriller continues to perform well overall since its release on October 2.
Collection breakdown
India net collection stands at ₹350cr
The film's India net collection has now reached ₹350.85cr, with a domestic gross of ₹420.47cr, according to Sacnilk.
Overseas markets contributed an additional ₹50L on Day 18, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹127.75cr. The overall worldwide gross collection stands at a staggering ₹548.22cr!
The film recorded an overall theater occupancy of 29.48% on Day 18, with morning shows at 17.92% and night shows at 33.85%.
Box office performance
Looking back at film's collection in numbers
Despite the drop in collections, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has maintained a steady momentum at the box office.
The film earned ₹245.5cr in its first week and another ₹87.5cr in the second week, taking the India net to ₹333cr by Day 14.
The third Friday (Day 15) added ₹3.1cr, and Saturday (Day 16) rose to ₹5cr before Sunday saw a bigger bump of ₹6.25cr, followed by Monday's additional ₹3.5cr.
Film overview
More about 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn, who previously managed to evade the law. Years later, his past threatens to catch up with him as Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) returns seeking revenge.
The film also stars Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar.
Unlike its Malayalam counterpart, the Hindi version follows an original storyline and marks the end of the franchise.