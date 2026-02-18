Box office: Punjabi rom-com 'Ikk Kudi' wraps up at ₹15cr

The movie collected ₹5.30 crore net in India (₹6.25 crore gross), with global earnings hitting ₹15.25 crore—thanks largely to a strong ₹9 crore from overseas fans. Week one brought in ₹1.62 crore, week two saw an uptick to ₹1.88 crore (word-of-mouth really helped!), but collections dropped sharply after that before the film is set to move to streaming on February 26, 2026.

What to expect from the film?

If you're into lighthearted Punjabi comedies or want to see Shehnaaz Gill shine in two roles, Ikk Kudi is worth checking out—especially since it became one of 2026's top earners so far despite not quite overtaking Nikka Zaildar 4 at the box office.

It didn't gain the 'hit' verdict but still scored solidly with audiences looking for some fun and feel-good vibes.