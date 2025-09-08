Box office: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' rakes in ₹63 crore globally

"Madharaasi" pulled in ₹13.65 crore in India on day one, dipped slightly to ₹12.1 crore on day two, and made ₹10.65 crore on day three—bringing its domestic total to ₹36.4 crore. The Tamil version led earnings each day. Overseas audiences added another ₹20.25 crore, pushing the worldwide total to an impressive ₹63 crore.

Film's earnings dip slightly on day 3

Despite strong opening numbers, "Madharaasi" faces tough competition from films like "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" and "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

Reviews have been mixed and daily earnings are trending downwards—a contrast to Sivakarthikeyan's previous hit "Amaran," which made over ₹104 crore in its first three days.

If you're into action thrillers or want to catch this new actor-director duo in action, it might still be worth checking out while it's making waves at the box office!