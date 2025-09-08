'No power cut in India': Desi Twitter reacts to Arijit's concert
On September 5, Arijit Singh became the first Indian artist to perform in a stadium in the UK, headlining a concert at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
He wowed the crowd with favorites like "Saiyaara" and "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" for over two hours—until authorities abruptly cut the power at 10:30pm to enforce curfew rules.
Fans were divided on social media
Despite a late start, social media quickly filled with mixed feelings.
While many praised Singh's performance, lots of fans were disappointed about missing out on a final song or proper goodbye.
Singh's historic London stadium debut
Singh rose to fame back in 2005 on Fame Gurukul and made it big with "Tum Hi Ho" in 2013.
With National Film Awards for "Binte Dil" (2018) and "Kesariya" (2022), this London stadium debut is a historic first for an Indian artist in a UK stadium.