'No power cut in India': Desi Twitter reacts to Arijit's concert Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

On September 5, Arijit Singh became the first Indian artist to perform in a stadium in the UK, headlining a concert at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He wowed the crowd with favorites like "Saiyaara" and "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" for over two hours—until authorities abruptly cut the power at 10:30pm to enforce curfew rules.