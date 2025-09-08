'Professional equation': Naveen Kasturia isn't friends with TVF anymore

Naveen Kasturia, who gained fame through The Viral Fever 's Pitchers and Aspirants, recently revealed that he doesn't consider TVF his work home. In an interview with SCREEN, he spoke about his changed equation with the production house. He also shared how he had to audition for Aspirants and discussed his struggle to break free from the "boy-next-door" image.

Work equation He had to audition thrice for 'Aspirants' Kasturia clarified that he doesn't see TVF as his work home anymore. He said, "Somebody was telling me that Alia Bhatt has done a lot of her work with Dharma Productions. But that doesn't make her a Dharma actor." "At least she's friends with the producer Karan Johar. That's not the case with me and TVF anymore. It's just a professional equation now." He also revealed that he had to audition thrice for Aspirants.

Typecasting issue Kasturia on being typecast as a 'web actor' Kasturia admitted that he has been typecast as a "web actor." He said, "Yes, even the TV actors have faced this bias...a lot of people think I'm a TVF actor. But I've been an actor even before TVF started." "Those who I was friends with are not at TVF anymore. I didn't work with them for six years, even after Pitchers was a hit." "After Aspirants worked, Pitchers 2 happened. So, who should I even ask for work at TVF?"

Acting journey His early career and lessons learned from Mahesh Bhatt Kasturia started his career as an assistant director on Jashn (2009), a musical romance film produced by Vishesh Films. He also worked on Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) and Shanghai (2012). When asked about his time with Mahesh Bhatt, he recalled Bhatt's advice to give "sincere shots" instead of "good shots." He said, "That's something I follow all the time."