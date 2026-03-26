Box office: Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' crosses ₹400cr mark
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's war drama Border 2 has finished its box office run, pulling in a solid ₹422 crore worldwide (₹366 crore from India, ₹56 crore overseas).
The movie kicked off strong thanks to the Republic Day buzz, but its momentum slowed as weeks went by.
Looking at profits and losses
Border 2 faced stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge and had hefty production costs, so profits were limited to about ₹30 crore.
While it didn't match the blockbuster hype set by Gadar 2, it's still a win for Deol and adds another success to his filmography.