Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' crosses ₹146cr in 30 days

Mirai, a Telugu fantasy action-adventure starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has grossed over ₹146 crore worldwide within a month of its September 2024 release.

With a cast that includes Manchu Manoj and Jagapathi Babu, the film mixes mythology with slick action and has won praise for its VFX and performances.