Box office: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' crosses ₹146cr in 30 days
Mirai, a Telugu fantasy action-adventure starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has grossed over ₹146 crore worldwide within a month of its September 2024 release.
With a cast that includes Manchu Manoj and Jagapathi Babu, the film mixes mythology with slick action and has won praise for its VFX and performances.
Looking at 'Mirai' in numbers
Mirai made about ₹94.4 crore net in India, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film domestically this year.
Internationally, it added another ₹35.4 crore, ranking second among Telugu films overseas in 2024.
The Telugu version led the charge, while the Hindi dub earned ₹16.85 crore—less than Sajja's earlier hit Hanu-Man in that market.
What's next for Sajja?
After Mirai's big run, Sajja is set for more: he'll star in Jai Hanuman (the sequel to Hanu-Man) with Rishab Shetty, return for Mirai 2, and headline another project dropping Sankranthi 2027—cementing his place as one of Telugu cinema's rising stars.