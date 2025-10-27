Box office: 'Thamma' beats 'Andhadhun's lifetime collection in 6 days

Thamma kicked off with a solid ₹24cr on day one, followed by ₹18.6cr and ₹13cr on days two and three. After a slight dip to ₹10cr midweek, collections picked up with another strong weekend—₹13.1cr on Saturday and another ₹13cr Sunday—making it one of 2025's biggest Hindi hits so far.

Film is now 12th biggest Hindi film of 2025

Thamma isn't just making money; it's now the 12th biggest Hindi film of 2025 and has overtaken Sunny Deol's Jaat.

As part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe alongside Stree and Bhediya, Thamma is pulling in crowds across Hindi-speaking regions—and with no big releases until mid-November, its winning streak might just continue.

If you're into fun scares or following Bollywood trends, this one could be worth checking out!