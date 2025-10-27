Parvathy books Don Palathara's next; production begins soon 

National Film Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu will lead the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Don Palathara. The film will also star acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan, reported Variety. This is the first time Thiruvothu is working with both Palathara and Pothan, who are considered two of Malayalam cinema's most respected creative voices.

Actor's statement Thiruvothu on working with Palathara and Pothan Thiruvothu, known for her nuanced acting style, said she was excited about the project. "Don Palathara's movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgment or noise. To step into that kind of world as an actor is very liberating." "His films have a powerfully meditative quality. He invites us to actively engage in reflecting on how we live. As an actor, I find that kind of space exhilarating."

Film insights Film expected to be an 'emotionally engaging drama' While the plot details are under wraps, the film is expected to be an "emotionally engaging drama" with extensive shooting planned across Kerala. This news comes after Thiruvothu's recent announcement as part of Storm, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's debut production for Prime Video, and her untitled project with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.