Parvathy books Don Palathara's next; production begins soon 
By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 27, 2025
12:37 pm
What's the story

National Film Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu will lead the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Don Palathara. The film will also star acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan, reported Variety. This is the first time Thiruvothu is working with both Palathara and Pothan, who are considered two of Malayalam cinema's most respected creative voices.

Actor's statement

Thiruvothu on working with Palathara and Pothan

Thiruvothu, known for her nuanced acting style, said she was excited about the project. "Don Palathara's movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgment or noise. To step into that kind of world as an actor is very liberating." "His films have a powerfully meditative quality. He invites us to actively engage in reflecting on how we live. As an actor, I find that kind of space exhilarating."

Film insights

Film expected to be an 'emotionally engaging drama'

While the plot details are under wraps, the film is expected to be an "emotionally engaging drama" with extensive shooting planned across Kerala. This news comes after Thiruvothu's recent announcement as part of Storm, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's debut production for Prime Video, and her untitled project with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar.

Director and actor's legacy

More about the creative duo

Palathara (Family, Shavam, Everything Is Cinema) is known for his subtle narratives and focus on human emotions. His films often explore complex social realities through a meditative lens. Pothan, on the other hand, is celebrated for his restrained yet powerful screen presence in over 60 films. As a director, his debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram won the best feature film in Malayalam at the National Film Awards.