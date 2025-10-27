R Madhavan's 'GDN': Teaser out for biopic on Edison of India
R Madhavan just dropped the first teaser for his new film, GDN, a biopic about legendary inventor Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu—often called the "Edison of India."
The 43-second clip, shared on Instagram and YouTube this weekend, highlights Madhavan's striking transformation and hints at Naidu's relentless passion for innovation.
Madhavan nails Naidu's role in teaser
In the teaser, Madhavan fully steps into Naidu's shoes—tinkering with inventions and lost in thought against an old-school backdrop.
The teaser focuses on showing Naidu's hands-on genius and drive. Fans are already loving how convincingly Madhavan has taken on the role.
Cast and crew of 'GDN'
GDN is written and directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, with music by Govind Vasantha.
The cast includes Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Thambi Ramaiah, and Vinay Rai.
Filming is underway now, with a worldwide release planned for summer 2026—so mark your calendars!