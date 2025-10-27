Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra's 'Vadh 2' gets release date Entertainment Oct 27, 2025

"Vadh 2," the follow-up to the 2022 thriller, is set to release in theaters on February 6, 2026.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, this sequel brings back Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles and promises new characters, deeper emotions, and tough moral choices.

The first-look poster just dropped too.