Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra's 'Vadh 2' gets release date
Entertainment
"Vadh 2," the follow-up to the 2022 thriller, is set to release in theaters on February 6, 2026.
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, this sequel brings back Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles and promises new characters, deeper emotions, and tough moral choices.
The first-look poster just dropped too.
Where to watch 'Vadh 2?'
You'll be able to catch "Vadh 2" on the big screen—no word yet about streaming or digital release.
Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, the original "Vadh" earned strong word-of-mouth despite a small initial release.