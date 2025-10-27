When is 'Kantara: Chapter 1' hitting Prime Video?

Delay request

Some fans want the film's OTT release delayed

While fans are eagerly waiting for the OTT release, some netizens have requested a delay in the online streaming of the film. They want it to run in theaters for at least 50 days before hitting the digital platform. "Why Hombale releasing in OTT so soon... Need to allow to run in theaters for 50 days minimum," one fan commented. Another added, "It's having a dream run in Karnataka."