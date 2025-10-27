When is 'Kantara: Chapter 1' hitting Prime Video?
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has teased the digital premiere of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. The streaming platform shared a poster of the period folk film, calling it "legendary," without revealing the release date. Fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement for its OTT debut. The film will reportedly hit the platform on October 30 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, with the Hindi version dropping later. The streamer is expected to confirm the date soon.
Delay request
Some fans want the film's OTT release delayed
While fans are eagerly waiting for the OTT release, some netizens have requested a delay in the online streaming of the film. They want it to run in theaters for at least 50 days before hitting the digital platform. "Why Hombale releasing in OTT so soon... Need to allow to run in theaters for 50 days minimum," one fan commented. Another added, "It's having a dream run in Karnataka."
Release date
Film has earned over ₹800 crore globally
Kantara: Chapter 1 has reportedly earned over ₹800 crore gross globally, reaching a significant milestone. The movie is directed by Shetty and also stars Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, and the late Rakesh Poojary in supporting roles. It was released on October 2.