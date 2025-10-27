Kartik Aaryan finally begins shooting 'Naagzilla' this week
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has a busy schedule ahead. The actor will soon be seen in the creature comedy-drama Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. As per a Pinkvilla report, the poster shoot for the film was recently wrapped up, and principal photography will commence on November 1.
Film details
Release date and production houses
Officially announced in April 2025, Naagzilla is set to release on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend and targeting Naag Panchami. The film will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for his work in the Fukrey franchise. Mahavir Jain Films and Dharma Productions are producing the film.
Character reveal
Aaryan to play 'Ichadaari Naag'
In Naagzilla, Aaryan will play Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari Naag. This role is a departure from his previous work and has him excited. The film also has the potential to become a franchise depending on how audiences respond to it. Despite reports of Ravi Kishan being part of the cast, no official confirmation has been made yet.
Career progression
Other upcoming films of Aaryan
Naagzilla will be Aaryan's second collaboration with Karan Johar after Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. He is also working on a musical romance with Sreeleela, directed by Anurag Basu. In addition, he has two more projects lined up with directors Shimit Amin (Chak De India) and Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah). His immediate next release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. Talk about a packed slate!