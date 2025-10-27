Kartik Aaryan finally begins shooting 'Naagzilla' this week

Kartik Aaryan , who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has a busy schedule ahead. The actor will soon be seen in the creature comedy-drama Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand . As per a Pinkvilla report, the poster shoot for the film was recently wrapped up, and principal photography will commence on November 1.

Film details Release date and production houses Officially announced in April 2025, Naagzilla is set to release on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend and targeting Naag Panchami. The film will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, known for his work in the Fukrey franchise. Mahavir Jain Films and Dharma Productions are producing the film.

Character reveal Aaryan to play 'Ichadaari Naag' In Naagzilla, Aaryan will play Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, an Ichadaari Naag. This role is a departure from his previous work and has him excited. The film also has the potential to become a franchise depending on how audiences respond to it. Despite reports of Ravi Kishan being part of the cast, no official confirmation has been made yet.