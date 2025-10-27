Anupam Kher recalls richest time of his life
Veteran actor Anupam Kher made a heartfelt stop at Switzerland's Jungfrau Railway station, where a train is named after legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.
In an Instagram video on October 26, 2025, Kher shared how much he misses Chopra, calling their time together "the richest time of my life."
Train named after Chopra
Chopra's films—like Silsila, Chandni, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge—made Swiss scenery iconic for Indian audiences and sparked a wave of Indian tourism to Switzerland.
The train named after him in 2011 is a rare honor; usually only the railway's founder gets that recognition.
Legacy lives on
Kher pointed out how Chopra's legacy lives on: you'll spot his portraits, statues, even Hindi signboards across Swiss tourist spots.
For Kher and many fans, it's proof that Bollywood really did build a bridge between India and the Swiss Alps.