Anupam Kher recalls richest time of his life

Chopra's films—like Silsila, Chandni, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge—made Swiss scenery iconic for Indian audiences and sparked a wave of Indian tourism to Switzerland. The train named after him in 2011 is a rare honor; usually only the railway's founder gets that recognition.

Legacy lives on

Kher pointed out how Chopra's legacy lives on: you'll spot his portraits, statues, even Hindi signboards across Swiss tourist spots.

For Kher and many fans, it's proof that Bollywood really did build a bridge between India and the Swiss Alps.