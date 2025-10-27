'Deewaniyat': Why producer said no to major OTT deals

In an era where most major films are released with a pre-arranged OTT deal, the team behind Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has taken a different route. The film's director, Milap Zaveri , recently told Bollywood Hungama that producer Anshul Garg refused to sell the digital and satellite rights before its theatrical release. This decision was made because Garg had "immense faith in the film."

Director's perspective Zaveri's praise for Garg's bold decision Zaveri said, "There's a reason why I call my producer Anshul Garg as 'Sher Garg.' He was wooed by OTT platforms." "But he made it clear that he didn't want to sell the film's digital and satellite rights before release." "This is because he had immense faith in the film." "He made it clear that he had made the film for cinemas and only after the theatrical release will he decide which platform the film should premiere on."

Financial implications 'It needs jigra to have such confidence': Zaveri Zaveri explained that this strategy was based on their belief in the film's potential for significant box office success. He added, "It needs jigra to have such confidence." Now that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has performed well at the box office, it will likely command a higher price for its OTT rights. The film was reportedly made on a ₹25-₹30cr budget and has earned ₹41.25cr so far, per Sacnilk.