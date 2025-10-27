Next Article
'Baahubali: The Epic' release date, ticket sales, plot: All details
Entertainment
Get ready—Baahubali: The Epic, a re-release combining the blockbuster hits Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), lands in theaters worldwide on October 29, 2025, and in India on October 31.
Directed by SS Rajamouli, this epic follows a lost prince fighting to reclaim his throne.
'Baahubali: The Epic' international premiere dates
International premieres kick off in the US, UK, and Ireland on October 29.
Ticket sales and buzz surrounding the film
Fans are clearly excited—over 5,000 tickets are selling every hour on BookMyShow.
On its US premiere day alone, it pulled in more than $205,000 at the box office.
Looks like this epic saga still has everyone hooked!