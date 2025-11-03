Box office: 'Thamma' becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's 3rd-biggest hit

Looking at 'Thamma' in numbers

Thamma kicked off with a solid ₹24 crore on Diwali and pulled in ₹108.4 crore over its first 10 days.

Even after opening week, it kept up steady numbers—₹3 crore on Friday, then rising to ₹4.4 crore Saturday before a slight dip Sunday—pushing past Bala's lifetime total.

With no big Hindi films releasing until mid-November, Thamma looks set to keep raking it in.

And if you're wondering what's next for Ayushmann, his next film Pati Pati Aur Woh 2 is lined up for Holi next year!