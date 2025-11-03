Box office: 'Thamma' becomes Ayushmann Khurrana's 3rd-biggest hit
Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Thamma just became his third-biggest hit ever, earning ₹120.05 crore since its Diwali release. That means it's now ahead of his 2019 movie Bala in total earnings.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik, Thamma also features Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in major roles.
Looking at 'Thamma' in numbers
Thamma kicked off with a solid ₹24 crore on Diwali and pulled in ₹108.4 crore over its first 10 days.
Even after opening week, it kept up steady numbers—₹3 crore on Friday, then rising to ₹4.4 crore Saturday before a slight dip Sunday—pushing past Bala's lifetime total.
With no big Hindi films releasing until mid-November, Thamma looks set to keep raking it in.
And if you're wondering what's next for Ayushmann, his next film Pati Pati Aur Woh 2 is lined up for Holi next year!