'Tornado' starring Koki is coming to OTT: Release date, platform Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Heads up, period drama fans! "Tornado," a British film directed by John Maclean and starring Koki, is coming to Lionsgate Play on October 10, 2025.

Set in the 1790s, it follows a young Japanese samurai named Tornado on a quest for revenge against The Sugarman (Tim Roth), who's behind her father's murder and a stolen stash of gold.

Expect action with some real emotional weight.