'Tornado' starring Koki is coming to OTT: Release date, platform
Entertainment
Heads up, period drama fans! "Tornado," a British film directed by John Maclean and starring Koki, is coming to Lionsgate Play on October 10, 2025.
Set in the 1790s, it follows a young Japanese samurai named Tornado on a quest for revenge against The Sugarman (Tim Roth), who's behind her father's murder and a stolen stash of gold.
Expect action with some real emotional weight.
Cast and crew of the film
Alongside Koki and Roth, you'll spot Nathan Malone, Rory McCann, and Jamie Michie in the cast.
Robbie Ryan handles cinematography while Jed Kurzel provides the music.
"Tornado" hit theaters back in June 2025 and got mixed reviews (IMDb: 5.6/10).