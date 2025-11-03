Jennifer Aniston confirms romance with Jim Curtis: Who is he?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston (56) has finally confirmed her relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. The 56-year-old F.R.I.E.N.D.S star took to Instagram on Sunday to wish Curtis (49) a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo of them together. "Happy birthday my love! Cherished," she wrote in the caption. This is the first time Aniston has publicly acknowledged their romance.
Fan reactions
Fans noticed a sparkling diamond band on Aniston's ring finger
The post quickly went viral, with fans expressing their excitement and happiness for the couple in the comments. One fan wrote, "My heart is exploding," while another added, "Crying, you guys are so sweet." Another said, "She deserves all the love." The photo also sparked engagement rumors as fans noticed a sparkling diamond band on Aniston's ring finger.
Relationship timeline
The couple was first linked in July
Aniston and Curtis were first linked in July after they were seen getting cozy on a yacht. Since then, Curtis has been spotted supporting Aniston at The Morning Show Season 4 premiere in September and dining with her friend, actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka in August. "They were introduced by a friend and started as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," a source told PEOPLE earlier.
Impact
Curtis supports her, helps her slow down: Source
The insider shared with PEOPLE that Curtis helps her "slow down," as she is "so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects." The source added, "Curtis really appreciates and feels proud of everything she's built." "She can be very hard on herself ... He supports her in a way that feels new." Curtis has worked in the health and wellness industry for over two decades, per his website.
Personal life
Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux
Aniston, who was previously married to actor Brad Pitt (2000-2005) and later Justin Theroux (2015-2018), has mostly kept her love life away from the limelight lately. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September, she remained enigmatic about her dating life. "That's very nice," she said when a reporter told her that Curtis seemed to be "a really special guy."