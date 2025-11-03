SRK reveals he'd do 'Ra.One' sequel if Sinha's on board
Shah Rukh Khan just got real about his 2011 superhero film Ra. One during a fan meet for his 60th birthday.
He shared that while he hoped the movie would kick off a wave of Indian superhero films, it didn't quite take off that way.
Still, with gaming and tech now a huge part of everyday life, SRK feels Ra. One's story might actually fit better today—and he's open to a sequel if director Anubhav Sinha is on board.
Khan and Sinha's thoughts on 'Ra.One'
Khan admitted Ra. One didn't spark the trend he wanted, but he praised Sinha's hard work and said he'd happily return if Sinha wants to revisit the world.
Meanwhile, Sinha recently opened up about how being called a flop really hurt at first, but now, years later, he's glad people are finally appreciating what they made together.