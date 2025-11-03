SRK reveals he'd do 'Ra.One' sequel if Sinha's on board Entertainment Nov 03, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan just got real about his 2011 superhero film Ra. One during a fan meet for his 60th birthday.

He shared that while he hoped the movie would kick off a wave of Indian superhero films, it didn't quite take off that way.

Still, with gaming and tech now a huge part of everyday life, SRK feels Ra. One's story might actually fit better today—and he's open to a sequel if director Anubhav Sinha is on board.