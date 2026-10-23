'Drishyam 3' continues to mint money; global haul reaches ₹565cr
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has crossed the ₹563cr mark globally, according to Sacnilk. On Thursday (Day 21), the film added another ₹2.1cr to its India net collections. However, this figure is a drop from Wednesday's earnings of ₹2.65cr from 4,616 shows at an occupancy rate of 15%. Despite this decline, the film has managed to rake in a total of ₹361.85cr in India net earnings since its theatrical release.
Occupancy details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's Hindi 2D screenings on Thursday recorded an overall occupancy of 14.65%. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 8.33%, while afternoon shows recorded 13.33%.
The figure increased to 17.17% during evening shows and reached its peak at night with a whopping 19.75%.
On Day 21, the movie attracted footfalls of around over one lakh, taking its cumulative theatrical footfalls across India to over one crore (1,55,77,904).
Collection breakdown
Collection breakdown of the film so far
The film had a strong start with ₹62cr on its opening Friday (October 2), peaking at ₹61cr on Sunday. It added another ₹14.5cr on its second Friday and reached a total of ₹245.5cr in the first week itself.
The second weekend saw collections of ₹14.5cr, followed by ₹26.5cr and ₹22.5cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively, bringing the second week's total to ₹87.5cr.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion follows the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), who is haunted by his past when Meera Deshmukh returns seeking revenge.
The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Prakash Raj.
It is directed by Abhishek Pathak.