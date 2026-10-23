'Drishyam 3' continues to mint money; global haul reaches ₹565cr

The film's Hindi 2D screenings on Thursday recorded an overall occupancy of 14.65%. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 8.33%, while afternoon shows recorded 13.33%.

The figure increased to 17.17% during evening shows and reached its peak at night with a whopping 19.75%.

On Day 21, the movie attracted footfalls of around over one lakh, taking its cumulative theatrical footfalls across India to over one crore (1,55,77,904).