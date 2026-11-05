Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' remains steady; crosses ₹820cr globally
What's the story
Rajinikanth's release, Jailer 2, has continued its impressive run at the box office. The film added another milestone to its collection on Wednesday (November 4), raking in an estimated ₹3cr net in India across 8,004 shows in various languages. With this addition, the total domestic net collection of the film has now reached a staggering ₹466.05cr and gross earnings have crossed ₹545.1cr.
Language breakdown
'Jailer 2': Breakup of domestic collections on Wednesday
The Tamil version of Jailer 2 has been the highest contributor to the film's domestic collections. On Wednesday, it added ₹1.8cr from 3,584 shows.
The Hindi version collected ₹65L through 3,428 shows while the Telugu release brought in ₹40L from 780 shows.
The Kannada version also contributed ₹15L across 212 shows. Despite a decline in earnings from the previous day (10.4%), the film is still adding handsomely to its domestic total.
Globally, its gross is at ₹821.1cr.
Box office performance
Looking at film's collection in different periods
The film's first eight days saw a net collection of ₹334.35cr in India, with gross earnings reaching ₹391.55cr.
The second week (Days 9-15) added another ₹95.55cr net and ₹111.5cr gross to the total, despite a 71.4% drop from the opening period.
In the ongoing third week, Jailer 2 has collected ₹36.15cr net and ₹42.05cr gross so far, continuing its impressive run at the box office despite a significant decline from its opening-week numbers.
Comparison
'Jailer 2' nearly doubles 'GOAT's global gross
Another interesting aspect of Jailer 2's box office performance is its comparison with Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action thriller reportedly ended its worldwide theatrical run with an estimated gross collection of ₹440-460cr.
In contrast, Jailer 2 has already crossed the ₹800cr worldwide mark. Its current global earnings are nearly double that of GOAT's estimated lifetime collection.