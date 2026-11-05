Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' remains steady; crosses ₹820cr globally

The Tamil version of Jailer 2 has been the highest contributor to the film's domestic collections. On Wednesday, it added ₹1.8cr from 3,584 shows.

The Hindi version collected ₹65L through 3,428 shows while the Telugu release brought in ₹40L from 780 shows.

The Kannada version also contributed ₹15L across 212 shows. Despite a decline in earnings from the previous day (10.4%), the film is still adding handsomely to its domestic total.

Globally, its gross is at ₹821.1cr.