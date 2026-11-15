'Ramayana' is unstoppable; crosses ₹1,200 crore worldwide
What's the story
The mythological epic Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has witnessed a significant surge in its box-office collection on the second Saturday. The film raked in ₹72.9 crore net in India on Day 10, marking a 51.6% increase from the previous day's earnings. With this, the domestic net collection has reached ₹685.6 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹819.5 crore.
Language breakdown
Breakdown of film's earnings on Day 10
The Hindi version of Ramayana was the biggest contributor to the film's Saturday earnings, collecting ₹53.75 crore from 18,557 shows.
The Kannada version followed with ₹5.4 crore from 893 screenings, while both the Malayalam and Tamil versions earned ₹4.75 crore each from 1,127 and 1,290 shows, respectively.
The Telugu version added another ₹4.25 crore through 1,584 screenings.
Global success
'Ramayana' surpasses ₹1,228 crore at global box office
The film's overseas performance has further bolstered its global box office standing.
International markets contributed ₹30 crore on Day 10, taking the cumulative overseas gross to ₹408.5 crore.
When combined with its domestic gross, the worldwide collection has reached a whopping ₹1,228 crore, according to Sacnilk.
The domestic market accounts for 66.7% of these earnings, while overseas territories contribute the remaining 33.3%.
Comparison
'Ramayana' vs 'Animal'
The latest figures have also put Ramayana ahead of Kapoor's previous release, Animal, at the same stage of its theatrical run.
The action drama collected ₹36 crore net in India on its 10th day, less than half of Ramayana's corresponding domestic earnings.
By Day 10, Animal had accumulated ₹431.27 crore net and ₹514.05 crore gross in India, with a worldwide gross collection reaching ₹717.3 crore.
Meanwhile, the second part of Ramayana will hit cinemas on Diwali 2028.