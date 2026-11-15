'Ramayana' is unstoppable; crosses ₹1,200 crore worldwide

The Hindi version of Ramayana was the biggest contributor to the film's Saturday earnings, collecting ₹53.75 crore from 18,557 shows.

The Kannada version followed with ₹5.4 crore from 893 screenings, while both the Malayalam and Tamil versions earned ₹4.75 crore each from 1,127 and 1,290 shows, respectively.

The Telugu version added another ₹4.25 crore through 1,584 screenings.