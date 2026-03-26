Box office: 'Youth' nears ₹30cr; Telugu version release date changed
Entertainment
The Telugu version of Youth, starring Ken Karunas, has been postponed by a day and will now hit screens on March 27, 2026.
The film follows a 15-year-old's love story and the postponement was reported.
Even with mixed reviews from critics, it's managed to keep audiences interested.
'Youth's box office collections so far
Youth has already made over ₹30 crore worldwide, pretty impressive for a film with divided opinions. In India alone, it pulled in ₹21.61 crore net so far.
While collections dipped slightly during the first week, the movie's humor and cast chemistry are still drawing crowds as it gears up for its Telugu release.