Braff recalls Rodrigo and Lawrence turned away from 30-and-over party
Entertainment
Zach Braff recently shared a lighthearted story about Olivia Rodrigo getting booted from a party meant for the 30-and-over crowd.
Back then, Rodrigo wasn't famous yet. She just tagged along with her friend Charlotte Lawrence (whose dad created Scrubs) and tried to sneak in.
Braff teases McGinley with Rodrigo photos
Even knowing the age limit, Charlotte invited Olivia, and the two actually tried climbing over a fence to get in.
McGinley's daughter was stunned to find them in the living room, but rules are rules. They were shown the door.
Like a month later, Braff jokes about it by sending McGinley pictures of her playing arenas, as a funny reminder of who he once turned away.