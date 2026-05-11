Viral bread dress leaves internet split over ethics and fashion

The African Magic Viewers's Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2026, a prestigious event celebrating African film and television, witnessed a unique fashion statement this year. Reality TV star Queen Mercy Atang turned heads in a dress made from over 500 loaves of bread ! Designed by Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire, the outfit was not just an eye-catcher but also promoted Atang's bakery business.

Online debate Dress sparks controversy online Atang defended her choice by telling the BBC, "What other place is better to advertise my business than the AMVCA?" The unusual outfit sparked a heated debate on social media. While some users admired the creativity, others slammed it as a waste of food. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "What is more painful about this bread cloth is the woman beside that is carrying and hawking bread. Depicting child labor, poverty, suffering in the midst of plenty."

Social media reaction 'Everything can't be excused/permitted in the name of fashion' Another user wrote, "That bread dress worn to the AMVCA was made of edible loaves of bread; That was not only a waste of good bread but also a direct disrespect to the poor and needy and highly insensitive considering the present situation in Nigeria. Everything can't be excused or permitted in the name of fashion or content creation." "If the AMVCA is serious, whoever wore that should be banned from ever gracing the event."

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