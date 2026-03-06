Britney Spears was 'crying' after DUI arrest, feels 'ashamed'

Pop icon Britney Spears was "crying and very tearful" while being booked for her DUI arrest in California, reported Page Six. An insider told the publication that the 44-year-old singer was "incredibly emotional" and "felt ashamed and embarrassed." The source added that Spears is "very sorry" for what happened. "She doesn't want to let anyone down, including her fans...The last thing she wants is to be judged publicly all over again."

Incident overview Details of Spears's DUI arrest Spears was arrested for DUI in Ventura County around 9:28pm local time on Wednesday. A 911 dispatch audio obtained by Page Six revealed that she was seen driving her black BMW "in and out of lanes" and "speeding." She was reportedly taken to the hospital for a blood draw to determine her blood alcohol content before being booked around 3:00am. She will appear in court on May 4.

Manager's response Spears's manager calls it an inexcusable incident Spears's manager, Cade Hudson, described the singer's arrest as "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." He added, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life." Hudson also revealed that Spears's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, will be "spending time with her" during this difficult period.

