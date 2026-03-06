Britney Spears had 'positive' talk with mother after DUI arrest

Pop icon Britney Spears , who was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in California on Wednesday night (local time), reportedly had a "positive" conversation with her mother afterward. According to TMZ, her mother, Lynne Spears, called her immediately after learning about the incident. The conversation was described as "hopeful," with Lynne offering support to her daughter.

Family conversation Spears talks to sons after being released from jail After being released from jail on Thursday morning (local time), Spears reportedly also spoke with her sons, Sean Preston Federline (20) and Jayden James Federline (19). However, she has not yet met any family members in person. The singer's relationship with her children has been strained over the years, particularly after her eldest son chose not to spend the holidays with her last year.

Emotional turmoil The singer felt 'ashamed' and 'embarrassed' Sources told Page Six that Spears was "crying and very tearful" during her booking for the DUI arrest. She reportedly felt "ashamed and embarrassed" about the incident and is "very sorry." The singer's manager, Cade Hudson, called it an "unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable." He added that Spears would comply with the law, and hopefully, this could be a first step toward much-needed change in her life.

