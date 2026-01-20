Brooklyn Beckham accuses parents of sabotaging his marriage
Brooklyn Beckham has gone public with claims that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have been controlling his life and damaging his marriage to Nicola Peltz.
In a detailed Instagram post, he said they've lied to the press to protect their image—even if it hurt him and Nicola.
The statement was widely reported and generated attention.
What exactly is Brooklyn saying?
Brooklyn says his parents interfered in key wedding plans—like Victoria backing out of making Nicola's dress last minute.
He also shared that Victoria criticized him over seating arrangements at the wedding and even took over their first dance in front of hundreds of guests.
Brooklyn wrote that he would never be able to forgive them for what they had done to him and his wife.
Feeling left out after the wedding
He claims things didn't get better after tying the knot: Brooklyn says he and Nicola were excluded from family celebrations, only invited late to David's birthday party, left out of a London meetup without Nicola, and ignored during an LA visit.
For now, it looks like there's a lot more going on behind those glamorous family photos than most people realized.