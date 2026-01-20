Brooklyn Beckham says parents pressured him over name rights before wedding
Entertainment
Brooklyn Beckham has gone public with claims that his parents, David and Victoria, pushed him to sign away the rights to his own name just weeks before he married Nicola Peltz in 2022.
He shared on Instagram that this move was all about business for them, not family, saying, "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."
Family drama goes beyond business
Brooklyn's posts also touched on deeper family rifts—like Victoria backing out of designing Nicola's wedding dress and awkward moments at the wedding itself.
He says he's now standing up for himself and isn't looking to make up anytime soon.