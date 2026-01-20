Brooklyn Beckham says parents pressured him over name rights before wedding Entertainment Jan 20, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham has gone public with claims that his parents, David and Victoria, pushed him to sign away the rights to his own name just weeks before he married Nicola Peltz in 2022.

He shared on Instagram that this move was all about business for them, not family, saying, "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."