BTS announces comeback world tour for 2026-27

BTS , the biggest boy band in the world, has announced a massive world tour for 2026-27 with over 70 shows across 34 international markets. This will be their first full-scale tour since a two-year break due to solo projects and mandatory military service. The tour will begin in South Korea on April 9 and run through March next year, across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.

North America BTS world tour: A look at the North American leg The North American leg of the tour will feature 28 shows in 12 cities. The group will perform in Tampa, El Paso, Stanford, Chicago, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Foxborough, Baltimore, Arlington, and Toronto. They will end their US and Canada leg with four stadium shows at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium on September 1-2 and September 5-6. Presales for most North American dates start on January 22, with general ticket sales opening on January 24.

Europe BTS world tour: A look at the European leg The European leg of the tour will take place in June and July with confirmed stops in Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, and Paris. The group will then head to Latin America in October with performances scheduled for Bogota, Lima, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Sao Paulo. The tour will continue into late 2026 and early 2027, featuring performances across Asia-Pacific cities including Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Manila.