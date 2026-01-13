BTS's comeback album, tour could rake in over $1B

The much-anticipated return of K-pop sensation BTS is expected to be a global phenomenon, with industry experts predicting record-breaking earnings from their new album, world tour, and merchandise sales. A report by Billboard suggests that these ventures could collectively generate over $1 billion within a year. The group's comeback was officially announced last year, when all seven members reunited publicly after a long hiatus.

Tour predictions BTS's world tour could break records The most-awaited aspect of BTS's return is their reunion tour. Industry analyst Kim Hyun-yong from Hyundai Motor Securities has predicted around 65 shows, each attracting nearly 60,000 fans. This would make it one of the largest tours in K-pop history, surpassing even their Love Yourself World Tour from 2018-2019. Given the group's popularity today, expectations are that venues will be larger and demand stronger than ever before.

Financial forecast BTS's return: A lucrative venture for the music industry Ticket sales alone could rake in an estimated $664.1 million in revenue, based on current global pricing trends, reported Billboard Boxscore. This figure doesn't even include additional earnings from merchandise and licensing. Concert merchandise is expected to further boost the total revenue, with over a third of K-pop fans reportedly purchasing merchandise at events and spending around $50 on average per item, according to atVenu's 2025 Fan Spending Report.