BTS becomes 1st act with 80 million followers on 4 platforms

BTS gears up for 13th anniversary

This milestone comes right as BTS gears up for their 13th debut anniversary.

FESTA kicked off June 4 with new Family Photos featuring all seven members (yes, everyone's there!).

Fans can look forward to the Run BTS! 2.0 teaser on June 10 and a fresh episode the next day.

Plus, the group drops a new song "Come Over" (with lyric video) on June 12 before wrapping things up with two big concerts in Busan on June 12-13.