BTS becomes 1st act with 80 million followers on 4 platforms
BTS just set a new record: no other act has ever crossed 80 million followers on Spotify, YouTube subscribers, Instagram, and TikTok all at once.
As of June 2026, their numbers are huge: 86.2 million on Spotify, over 84.6 million YouTube subscribers, 80.3 million Instagram followers, and 80 million on TikTok.
It's another reminder of how massive their global ARMY really is.
BTS gears up for 13th anniversary
This milestone comes right as BTS gears up for their 13th debut anniversary.
FESTA kicked off June 4 with new Family Photos featuring all seven members (yes, everyone's there!).
Fans can look forward to the Run BTS! 2.0 teaser on June 10 and a fresh episode the next day.
Plus, the group drops a new song "Come Over" (with lyric video) on June 12 before wrapping things up with two big concerts in Busan on June 12-13.