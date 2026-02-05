'Vvan' BTS image shows Tamannaah-Sidharth's engaging chemistry

So far, the makers have kept most details about Vvan under wraps, only releasing a cryptic poster. The official poster features two enormous eyes on a dark red backdrop suggesting the film's eerie thriller vibe. This is the first time Bhatia and Malhotra are collaborating on a project.

Production team

Everything we know about 'Vvan'

Vvan is a folk thriller made for the big screen, written by Arunabh Kumar and co-directed by Kumar and Deepak Mishra. Cinematographer and visual director Manu Anand is at the helm of the film's visual design. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kumar, and Niraj Kothari. Although the makers have not announced an official release date yet, Vvan will reportedly hit theaters later this year.