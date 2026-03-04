BTS's 'Arirang' is coming: Tracklist, concert, and scavenger hunt details
What's the story
K-pop group BTS has officially announced the tracklist for their upcoming fifth studio album, ARIRANG. The album will feature 14 tracks and is set to be released on March 20. To promote this much-anticipated comeback, the band will also hold a live concert at Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square and host a Google Scavenger Hunt game. This marks the first time in four years that all seven members-Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-will be reuniting as a full group.
Album details
'ARIRANG' tracklist and pre-save details
The ARIRANG album includes 14 tracks, including Body to Body and Hooligan. The songs were produced by renowned artists such as Ryan Tedder and Diplo. The other songs are Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Swim, Merry Go Round, Normal, Like Animals, they don't know 'bout us, Into the Sun, One More Night, and Please. Fans are already excited about the album and can pre-save it at 2026bts.com for personalized voice messages from their favorite members.
Promotional activities
Promotional activities for 'ARIRANG'
Netflix has also joined the promotional activities for ARIRANG by releasing a teaser for BTS The Comeback Live | ARIRANG. The live concert will be streamed on March 21 from Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square. In addition to this, Google has launched a BTS Scavenger Hunt for ARIRANG on Wednesday. This interactive game allows fans to solve trivia about the band's history to unlock parchment cards with handwritten track titles and member signatures from the upcoming album.