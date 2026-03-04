BTS's 'Arirang' is coming: Tracklist, concert, and scavenger hunt details

Album details

'ARIRANG' tracklist and pre-save details

The ARIRANG album includes 14 tracks, including Body to Body and Hooligan. The songs were produced by renowned artists such as Ryan Tedder and Diplo. The other songs are Aliens, FYA, 2.0, No. 29, Swim, Merry Go Round, Normal, Like Animals, they don't know 'bout us, Into the Sun, One More Night, and Please. Fans are already excited about the album and can pre-save it at 2026bts.com for personalized voice messages from their favorite members.