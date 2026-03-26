BTS's comeback documentary 'BTS: The Return' hits Netflix tomorrow

Film focuses on BTS's post-hiatus journey

The film picks up after their latest album ARIRANG and the live showcase The Comeback Live, focusing on BTS's post-hiatus journey.

BTS: The Return is a Netflix exclusive: no theaters this time. It goes live at midnight Pacific (3am Eastern, 12:30pm IST).

Just make sure you have a Netflix subscription; if it doesn't show up right away, try refreshing the app.