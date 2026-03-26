BTS's comeback documentary 'BTS: The Return' hits Netflix tomorrow
Entertainment
BTS fans, mark your calendars! The band is reuniting for BTS: The Return, a new Netflix documentary landing March 27, 2026.
Directed by Bao Nguyen, it offers a behind-the-scenes look at how all seven members came together again and what went into their creative process after finishing military service.
Film focuses on BTS's post-hiatus journey
The film picks up after their latest album ARIRANG and the live showcase The Comeback Live, focusing on BTS's post-hiatus journey.
BTS: The Return is a Netflix exclusive: no theaters this time. It goes live at midnight Pacific (3am Eastern, 12:30pm IST).
Just make sure you have a Netflix subscription; if it doesn't show up right away, try refreshing the app.