Canadian actor seeks assisted suicide due to mental health struggles

Claire Brosseau, a 48-year-old Canadian actor and comedian, has filed a lawsuit seeking medically assisted suicide under Canada 's Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) program, reported The New York Times. Brosseau has battled several debilitating mental health issues since childhood, including manic depression, anxiety disorder, chronic suicidal ideation, PTSD, an eating disorder, a substance abuse disorder, and a personality disorder. Despite trying over two dozen medications and various therapies, she has found little relief from her suffering.

Legal battle Brosseau's mental health struggles and pursuit of euthanasia Brosseau, who has no partner or children, first decided to apply for euthanasia under MAiD in 2021. The program permits patients with a "grievous and irremediable medical condition" to seek medical assistance in ending their lives. However, patients with chronic mental health issues are not yet eligible for assisted suicide under MAiD due to delays in drafting special guidelines. Brosseau's access to the program may not come until 2027.

Discrimination claim Brosseau's lawsuit challenges exclusion from MAiD Brosseau has joined a lawsuit with the advocacy organization Dying With Dignity Canada to challenge her exclusion from MAiD. The case argues that this exclusion is discriminatory. Despite having a supportive family and friends, Brosseau believes she will likely die by suicide. One of her psychiatrists, Dr. Mark Fefergrad, voiced reservations about Brosseau's inclination toward medically assisted suicide, while stressing his belief in her potential for recovery.