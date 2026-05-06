Cannes 2026 sees Indian delegation led by Bachchan and Bhatt
Entertainment
Cannes Film Festival 2026 (May 12-23) is set for a major Indian takeover, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt leading a diverse group from Bollywood and regional cinemas.
This year's lineup isn't just about the big stars: Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam films are all getting their moment to shine on the global stage.
Virk debuts 'Chardikala' at Cannes
Punjabi actors Ammy Virk debuts at Cannes with Chardikala, while Marathi stars like Ashok Saraf and Prajakta Mali will showcase their culture in traditional style.
Gujarati talents Mansi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil join the mix, and Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram brings Balan: The Boy to the festival market.
It's a proud moment for Indian cinema fans everywhere!