Cannes 2026 sees Indian delegation led by Bachchan and Bhatt Entertainment May 06, 2026

Cannes Film Festival 2026 (May 12-23) is set for a major Indian takeover, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt leading a diverse group from Bollywood and regional cinemas.

This year's lineup isn't just about the big stars: Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam films are all getting their moment to shine on the global stage.