The Cannes Film Festival has announced its lineup for the upcoming edition, featuring a mix of historical dramas and unique themes. However, the absence of major Hollywood studios is likely to tone down the American glitz that has characterized past editions. Thierry Fremaux, the festival director, introduced 21 films vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or prize on Thursday.

Global cinema Notable films in the competition lineup The competition lineup includes films from acclaimed directors such as Japan's Hirokazu Kore-eda, Romania's Cristian Mungiu, and Russia's Andrey Zvyagintsev. Kore-eda's Sheep in the Box, Mungiu's Fjord, and Zvyagintsev's Minotaur are among the potential winners. The festival also features Spanish director Pedro Almodovar with Amarga Navidad (Bitter Christmas) and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi with Histoires Paralleles (Parallel Tales).

Hollywood impact Hollywood's reduced presence at Cannes Fremaux acknowledged that the United States would still be represented, but Hollywood studios would be less visible. He recalled the premieres of Top Gun: Maverick and the last edition of Mission: Impossible in previous editions. Some industry insiders speculate, per AFP, that Hollywood majors are moving away from European festivals for film premieres, opting for social media-led launches as they are considered less risky options.

Advertisement

Festival focus Fremaux defends cinema amid streaming surge Despite the challenges facing the cinema industry, with viewers increasingly turning to streaming and home entertainment, Fremaux highlighted the vitality of the sector. He said around 2,500 films were submitted for selection this year. The festival will also feature documentaries about legendary footballer Eric Cantona and England's infamous 1986 World Cup match against Argentina, where Diego Maradona scored his notorious handball goal.

Advertisement