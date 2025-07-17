Next Article
CBFC orders cuts in Ahaan Panday's debut film 'Saiyaara'
Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is all set for its big-screen debut on July 18.
The film just got a U/A 16+ certificate after the makers trimmed out some curse words and cut a 10-second intimate scene, following CBFC's suggestions.
Saiyaara to help Ahaan, Aneet shine bright in Bollywood
Clocking in at 2 hours, 36 minutes, and 50 seconds, Saiyaara also added helmet safety warnings to two-wheeler scenes as per the board's rules.
With hit songs already trending and advance tickets selling fast, the film has recovered most of its production costs—producers are feeling good about making up the rest through overseas fans.