Salman Khan discusses preparations for 'Battle of Galwan'
Salman Khan is getting ready for his new film, Battle of Galwan, but things aren't moving as fast as planned.
The movie is being shot in Ladakh's harsh conditions, and Khan admitted in an interview with India Today that the prep has been slow: "It's slow I'm not feeling it yet. But I will especially I feel the cold water, that's for sure - I am definitely feeling it since shooting in Ladakh."
Khan on a no-junk-food diet
Battle of Galwan centers on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, with Khan playing Colonel B Santosh Babu.
His rugged look from set has already gone viral.
To get into character, he's sticking to a strict fitness routine—weight training, cardio, and high-pressure chamber sessions to handle Ladakh's altitude—plus a no-junk-food diet.
The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.