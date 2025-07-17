Salman Khan discusses preparations for 'Battle of Galwan' Entertainment Jul 17, 2025

Salman Khan is getting ready for his new film, Battle of Galwan, but things aren't moving as fast as planned.

The movie is being shot in Ladakh's harsh conditions, and Khan admitted in an interview with India Today that the prep has been slow: "It's slow I'm not feeling it yet. But I will especially I feel the cold water, that's for sure - I am definitely feeling it since shooting in Ladakh."