Cinemas consider new large screen brand to rival Imax
Cinemark, Regal, and Marcus Theaters are thinking about joining forces to create their own large-format movie screen brand.
The idea is to challenge Imax's stronghold on the premium cinema experience by setting shared standards under a new name or quality label.
Imax pulls in a big share of blockbuster revenue—even with fewer screens—so these chains want more control and less reliance on Imax's licensing fees.
This new brand could also help them team up with studios for marketing, especially as theaters look for fresh strategies after the pandemic and in response to exclusive deals like Imax's recent partnership with Netflix for The Chronicles of Narnia.