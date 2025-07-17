Next Article
Limited edition Labubu doll nears $10,000 in auction
A rare Labubu x Vans Old Skool Plush Doll is turning heads on eBay, with bids already close to $9,000.
Designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by Pop Mart, this 2023 release blends Labubu's quirky Nordic vibe with classic Vans street style.
The auction wraps up July 21, and collectors worldwide are watching closely.
Why are Labubu dolls so popular?
Labubu dolls have exploded in value—some have sold for as much as $150,000.
This Vans collab stands out for its streetwear twist and "The Monsters" branding.
As appraiser Lori Verderame puts it, their "unique look and general appeal" keep fans hooked and trending across social media.