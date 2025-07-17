Next Article
Karan Johar's 'Homebound' earns Toronto Film Festival selection
Karan Johar's new film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, just landed a spot at the Toronto International Film Festival's Gala Presentations this year.
Johar shared his excitement on Instagram, calling it a huge moment.
The movie follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India chasing their dream of joining the police force.
Vishal Jethwa called working on 'Homebound' a dream
Homebound is also in the running for Best Film at the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, up against hits like Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan for Dharma Productions, it features Vishal Jethwa and Harshika Parmar too.
Actor Vishal Jethwa called working on the film "a dream," saying he learned a lot from his cast and crew.