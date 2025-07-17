Next Article
Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Karam' set for September 25 release
Get ready—Vineeth Sreenivasan's new Malayalam film, Karam, is hitting theaters everywhere on September 25, 2025.
Starring Noble Thomas, the movie just wrapped filming and is now in post-production.
The first look poster is out, and a trailer will follow next month, so keep an eye out if you're curious.
An impressive crew is behind 'Karam'
Karam brings together a pretty impressive crew: it's produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Sreenivasan, with lead actor Noble Babu Thomas also writing the story.
Jomon T John handles cinematography, Shaan Rahman is on music duty, and Ranjan Abraham takes care of editing.
Plus, Mashar Hamsa (costumes) and Arun Krishna (art direction) are adding extra style to the visuals.
Distribution is by Merryland Cinemas and Phars Film.