Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Karam' set for September 25 release Jul 17, 2025

Get ready—Vineeth Sreenivasan's new Malayalam film, Karam, is hitting theaters everywhere on September 25, 2025.

Starring Noble Thomas, the movie just wrapped filming and is now in post-production.

The first look poster is out, and a trailer will follow next month, so keep an eye out if you're curious.