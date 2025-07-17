Censor board approves 'Mareesan' for release

A thief and an Alzheimer's patient—what's the connection?

Faasil and Vadivelu team up again after Maamanan—this time, Faasil plays a thief trying to outsmart Vadivelu's character, who's dealing with Alzheimer's, during a wild journey full of surprises.

The film also features Vivek Prasanna, Renuka, and Sithara.

Behind the scenes: V Krishnamurthi handles story and creative direction; music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja; cinematography by Kalaiselvan Sivaji; editing from Sreejith Sarang; art direction by Mahendran.