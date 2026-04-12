'Chand Mera...' title track release pushed in Asha Bhosle's honor

Dharma Productions has pushed the release of the title track from its upcoming film Chand Mera Dil by a day in honor of late singer Asha Bhosle . The song, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, was originally set to drop on April 13 but will now be released on April 14. The decision was confirmed through an official statement on Sunday.

Official tribute Production house paid tribute to Bhosle The production house shared, "In honor of a legacy that has shaped generations, and with deep respect for the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we are pushing the release of the Chand Mera Dil title track by a day." "This decision has been made as a mark of heartfelt respect and remembrance for Asha Bhosle, whose lasting impact on music continues to inspire generations."

Director's homage Karan Johar paid tribute to Bhosle Filmmaker Karan Johar also paid tribute to the singer earlier in the day with an emotional note on social media. Reflecting on her legacy, he wrote, "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement." "Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been a massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality."

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Tributes SRK, Akshay Kumar, and AR Rahman also remembered the icon Several other Bollywood celebrities also expressed grief online. Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X, "A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love, and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai... love you." Akshay Kumar also mourned her demise, writing on social media, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji's demise." AR Rahman, Hema Malini, Kajol, and Chiranjeevi, among others, also honored the icon.

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