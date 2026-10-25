'Most pleasurable debut': Chandrachur Singh celebrates 30 years of 'Maachis'
What's the story
Actor Chandrachur Singh has celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut film, Maachis. The period political thriller, written and directed by Gulzar, was released on October 25, 1996. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Singh shared nostalgic memories of working on the film and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. "30 years of beauty, joy and magic," he wrote in his post.
Emotional post
'Most pleasurable debut that anyone could ask for'
Singh's Instagram post read, "The birth of the historic film Maachis by Gulzar Sahab and his marvelous team. It was the most pleasurable debut that anyone could ask for."
He added, "It was an immensely joyful experience to work with this extremely talented team (Red heart emojis)."
The actor also sent his love and good wishes to everyone on this special anniversary.
Cast details
About the film and his character
In Maachis, Singh played Kripal Singh, a.k.a. Pali.
The film also starred Om Puri as Sanatan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Commander, Kanwaljit Singh as Inspector Vohra, SM Zaheer as Khurana, Raj Zutshi as Jaswant Singh Randhawa, Banwari Taneja as Kripal Singh's grandfather, Jimmy Sheirgill as Jaimal Singh, and Ravi Gossain as Kuldeep.
Film legacy
'Maachis' won 2 National Film Awards
Set against the backdrop of the Sikh insurgency in Punjab during the 1980s, Maachis won two awards at the 44th National Film Awards.
It was honored with Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Actress (Tabu) awards.
The film's powerful performances and gripping narrative have made it a cult classic in Hindi cinema.