Charan and Rahman fly to Bhopal for 'Peddi' song launch
Ram Charan and AR Rahman just headed to Bhopal for the grand event to release their new song "Hellohello" from the upcoming sports drama Peddi.
The two shared a cool Instagram pic by a private jet, captioned, "Peddi and I en route to Bhopal @alwaysramcharan #peddimovie #songrelease #hellohello."
Fans loved seeing them together, with Janhvi Kapoor also starring in the film.
Sports drama 'Peddi' releases June 4
The "Hellohello" teaser features Shruti Haasan alongside Ram Charan, plus quick shots of Janhvi Kapoor. Rahman's soundtrack includes earlier singles "Chikri Chikri" and "Rai Rai Raa Raa."
Peddi follows Charan as he takes on cricket, wrestling, and running representing the country. With Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu joining the cast, Peddi hits theaters June 4.