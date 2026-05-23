Charan and Rahman fly to Bhopal for 'Peddi' song launch Entertainment May 23, 2026

Ram Charan and AR Rahman just headed to Bhopal for the grand event to release their new song "Hellohello" from the upcoming sports drama Peddi.

The two shared a cool Instagram pic by a private jet, captioned, "Peddi and I en route to Bhopal @alwaysramcharan #peddimovie #songrelease #hellohello."

Fans loved seeing them together, with Janhvi Kapoor also starring in the film.