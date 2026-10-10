Charan's 'Peddi' debuts on Telugu TV October 11 5pm

Alongside Charan, you'll spot Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu Sharma.

The soundtrack? None other than A.R. Rahman brings his signature style to both the intense action scenes and heartfelt moments.

If you're into stories about chasing big goals with a sports twist (and some seriously good music), this one could be worth your Sunday evening.