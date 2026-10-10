Charan's 'Peddi' debuts on Telugu TV October 11 5pm
Entertainment
Ram Charan's film Peddi is making its Telugu television debut on Sunday, October 11, at 5pm
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and written by Sukumar, the movie dives into the struggles and dreams of sugarcane field workers, all wrapped in a sports action drama vibe.
Sports action drama with Rahman soundtrack
Alongside Charan, you'll spot Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyenndu Sharma.
The soundtrack? None other than A.R. Rahman brings his signature style to both the intense action scenes and heartfelt moments.
If you're into stories about chasing big goals with a sports twist (and some seriously good music), this one could be worth your Sunday evening.